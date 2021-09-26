Police probe as man found seriously injured in Grassmarket underground car park
A man was found with “serious injuries” in an Edinburgh hotel car park.
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 11:37 am
Updated
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 12:20 pm
Emergency services were called to the Apex Grassmarket Hotel, where the 22-year-old was discovered at about 5am on Saturday.
The scene was taped off as a forensic team combed the area.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 22-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”