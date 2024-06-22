Police rush to busy Edinburgh supermarket after robbery in car park

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 16:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police swooped on an Edinburgh supermarket yesterday after a robbery.

Officers raced to Granton’s Morrisons branch just before 8am.

It is not known what was stolen, but the robbery is believed to have taken place in the car park.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 7.50am on Friday, 21 June, 2024 officers were made aware of a robbery at a premises on Waterfront Broadway, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Related topics:PoliceSupermarketEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.