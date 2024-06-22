Police rush to busy Edinburgh supermarket after robbery in car park
Police swooped on an Edinburgh supermarket yesterday after a robbery.
Officers raced to Granton’s Morrisons branch just before 8am.
It is not known what was stolen, but the robbery is believed to have taken place in the car park.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 7.50am on Friday, 21 June, 2024 officers were made aware of a robbery at a premises on Waterfront Broadway, Edinburgh.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
