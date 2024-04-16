Police rush to three-car crash on Edinburgh road as motorist issued with fine

Motorists in the Corstorphine area faced delays.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:36 BST
Police rushed to a three-car crash on an Edinburgh road this morning.

Motorists in the Corstorphine area faced delays after the collision took place on St John’s Road just before 8am.

It is understood that the crash happened outside the White Lady Wetherspoons pub but it is not known if anyone was injured.

The crash happened on St John's Road

A driver was handed an on-the-spot fine by officers.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on St Johns Road, Edinburgh, around 7.50am on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024.

“One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

