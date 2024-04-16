Police rush to three-car crash on Edinburgh road as motorist issued with fine
Motorists in the Corstorphine area faced delays.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists in the Corstorphine area faced delays after the collision took place on St John’s Road just before 8am.
It is understood that the crash happened outside the White Lady Wetherspoons pub but it is not known if anyone was injured.
A driver was handed an on-the-spot fine by officers.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on St Johns Road, Edinburgh, around 7.50am on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024.
“One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.