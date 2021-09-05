Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Road Policing officers in Dumfries are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road crash in Annan on Saturday.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Suzuki motorcycle, happened around 12.05pm on the B6357 Annan to Jedburgh Road, near to its junction with the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road.

Killed: Biker Steven Armstrong

Biker Steven Armstrong, 52, from Lockerbie, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affect by this collision.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.”

Sgt McNay added: “We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicles at the time of the collision, or shortly before, to get in contact as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

Tragedy also struck on the B7007 in Midlothian

"If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1480 of September 4 2021."

Meanwhile, officers have named a man who died after his car was involved in a head-on crash with an HGV in Midlothian.

Robert Gary Boa, known as Gary, from Walkerburn, was killed when the black Seat Ibiza he was driving collided with the Scania tipper HGV in Gorebridge on Friday.

The 52-year-old died at the scene.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash, which took place on the B7007 Innerleithen Road at around 3.30pm.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Boa’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to a police officer to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

