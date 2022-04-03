Patricia Kim Common, 61, from the Yeovil area of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision in the Scottish Borders, Police Scotland said.

A 44-year-old man who was also involved in the incident was taken to the Borders General Hospital with injuries, although these are described as non-life threatening.

Ms Common died after the white Volkswagen Up! car she was driving was involved in an incident with a black Volvo XC40 vehicle –at 12.50pm on the A698 Kelso to Hawick road near to Heiton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened on the A698 in the Borders

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family and friends.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident 4335 of Saturday, 5 March, 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.