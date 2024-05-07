Police search for missing East Lothian teenager ends after 15-year-old traced

15-year-old CJ Johnstone had vanished on Sunday.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 6th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 10:04 BST
Police have concluded a search for a missing East Lothian teenager who vanished on Sunday afternoon.

There were concerns for the welfare of CJ Johnstone, 15, who went missing from Clark Buildings in Ormiston at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Officers issued an appeal for the youngster, known to frequent Edinburgh’s Waverley station and St James’ Quarter shopping centre.

Just before 8.45pm last night, police confirmed that the teenager had been traced.

The force thanked members of the public for sharing its appeal.

