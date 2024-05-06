Police search for missing East Lothian teenager who vanished yesterday and frequents Edinburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching for a missing East Lothian teenager last seen yesterday afternoon.
Concerns are growing for CJ Johnstone, 15, who vanished from Clark Buildings in Ormiston at around 2.30pm on Sunday.
The youngster is known to frequent Edinburgh’s Waverley station and St James’ Quarter shopping centre, say officers.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey and black hoodie, black trousers and black and white Vans trainers.
Sergeant Ross Falconer, of Musselburgh Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for CJ’s welfare and just want to make sure he is safe and well.
“I would urge anyone who has seen CJ or knows where he is to get in touch.
“Likewise, if CJ sees or hears about this appeal please call us or your family to let us know you are OK.”
Anyone with information on CJ’s whereabouts is urged to call the force on 101, quoting the reference number 0117 of May 6, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.