Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a missing East Lothian teenager last seen yesterday afternoon.

Concerns are growing for CJ Johnstone, 15, who vanished from Clark Buildings in Ormiston at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster is known to frequent Edinburgh’s Waverley station and St James’ Quarter shopping centre, say officers.

Police are searching for CJ Johnstone, who went missing on Sunday

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey and black hoodie, black trousers and black and white Vans trainers.

Sergeant Ross Falconer, of Musselburgh Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for CJ’s welfare and just want to make sure he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen CJ or knows where he is to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Likewise, if CJ sees or hears about this appeal please call us or your family to let us know you are OK.”