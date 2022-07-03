Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Two payments totalling £650 will be delivered to low-income households across Scotland, with the first payments landing in accounts on July 14 and the other instalment due in September.

Some 50,500 Edinburgh families are eligible for help and payments will also be made to 38,400 individuals. Eligible claimants can also receive a £150 top-up disability payment in September.

The packages will also be paid to 14,100 families and 13,400 individuals in Livingston, 10,300 families and 10,300 individuals in Midlothian and 11,000 families and 9,800 individuals in East Lothian.

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber said the targeted support showed the government recognised the extreme difficulties many families faced. “With energy, food and fuel bills rocketing, thousands of people are having to make increasingly tough decisions as they struggle with the effects of the cost-of-living crisis. This intervention from the UK Government is welcome and vital, recognising those pressures and getting help to those who need it most.

“The money will go directly into bank accounts and hopefully ease the pressure, but if anyone eligible has difficulty in receiving the payments, my office and I are on hand to help.”

Last week Labour MSP Alex Rowley said UK Government support did not go far enough and called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to provide more help, including restoring the £20 Universal Credit uplift. He said it was “entirely unacceptable” that five million children across the UK would be in poverty this winter in one of the wealthiest countries in the world.