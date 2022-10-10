His one-man performance of “Times Plague” by Chris Dolan takes place at Loganlea Miners Welfare in Addiewell on Tuesday.

Hayman plays everyman Bob Cunninghame, a trade unionist reflecting on injustice and the state of the world as he waits in an understaffed hospital ward for an operation the next morning.

The play is the third in a trilogy, following The Pitiless Storm (2014) and Cause of Thunder (2017).

Hayman said: “It’s always a joy to be back on stage in Scotland and an even greater pleasure to be back playing Bob Cunninghame. Chris Dolan is a fantastic writer and the depth that he gives to Bob’s character makes it a great vehicle for humour, anger, and just about every other human emotion.

"We’re taking the tour all over Scotland – theatres, community halls, miners’ welfares, the islands, north, south, east, and west. It’s what theatre should be about.”

Writer Chris Dolan added: ‘‘This play is the culmination of a dramatic trilogy. Pitiless Storm, the political; Thunder, the personal; Plague, a matter of life and death – Bob’s deepest, spiritual journey.”

And Unity Consulting director Tommy Kane, who is helping to promote the Addiewell performance, said: “We are delighted to be helping bring this fantastic play and the brilliant David Hayman, to Loganlea. It is so important that theatre reaches out beyond the big theatres and gets into working class communities. It is not often that an actor of David Hayman's stature tours Scotland, we are delighted he is touring across Scotland and taking his play to Loganlea Miners Welfare and other community venues.”

David Hayman appears at Loganlea Miners Welfare in Addiewell on Tuesday. Picture: John Devlin.