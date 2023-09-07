Almost 6000 children in Midlothian benefit from Scottish Child Payment

A total of 5955 children in Midlothian have benefitted from the Scottish Child Payment, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government - with £6,657,315 having been paid to families.

Colin Beattie MSP.

The payment of £25 per week, available to eligible children under the age of 16, is one of five family payments available from the Scottish Government which provide regular financial support to low income families.

The Scottish Child Payment is designed to combat child poverty and support families across Scotland, and these figures demonstrate the significant impact of this for 5,955 children in Midlothian, and 316,190 across the whole of Scotland.

Following its introduction in February 2021, the payment is the most ambitious anti-poverty measure to be implemented in the UK. It has been hailed as a “game-changer” in tackling child poverty by the Child Poverty Action Group and described as a “lifesaver" by parents.

The figures have been welcomed by SNP MSP Colin Beattie, who said that the payment will prove to be “even more vital” as winter approaches.

He said: “The Scottish Child payment was designed to tackle child poverty head on, so it is great to see the SNP’s benefit providing real support to 5,955 children in Midlothian - with £6,657,315 having been paid out to local families.

“I am conscious that, as we head into the winter months, and with the Tory-made cost of living crisis continuing to affect households across Midlothian, families will face even greater challenges, with many struggling to make ends meet.

"The Scottish Child Payment will therefore be even more vital.

“Having increased the Scottish Child Payment by 150% since its introduction and expanded eligibility to under 16s, it is clear the SNP Scottish Government is determined to use the powers it has to tackle child poverty and support Scotland’s most vulnerable families.