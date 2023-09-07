News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Almost 6000 children in Midlothian benefit from Scottish Child Payment

A total of 5955 children in Midlothian have benefitted from the Scottish Child Payment, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government - with £6,657,315 having been paid to families.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Colin Beattie MSP.Colin Beattie MSP.
Colin Beattie MSP.

The payment of £25 per week, available to eligible children under the age of 16, is one of five family payments available from the Scottish Government which provide regular financial support to low income families.

The Scottish Child Payment is designed to combat child poverty and support families across Scotland, and these figures demonstrate the significant impact of this for 5,955 children in Midlothian, and 316,190 across the whole of Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following its introduction in February 2021, the payment is the most ambitious anti-poverty measure to be implemented in the UK. It has been hailed as a “game-changer” in tackling child poverty by the Child Poverty Action Group and described as a “lifesaver" by parents.

Most Popular

The figures have been welcomed by SNP MSP Colin Beattie, who said that the payment will prove to be “even more vital” as winter approaches.

He said: “The Scottish Child payment was designed to tackle child poverty head on, so it is great to see the SNP’s benefit providing real support to 5,955 children in Midlothian - with £6,657,315 having been paid out to local families.

“I am conscious that, as we head into the winter months, and with the Tory-made cost of living crisis continuing to affect households across Midlothian, families will face even greater challenges, with many struggling to make ends meet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Scottish Child Payment will therefore be even more vital.

“Having increased the Scottish Child Payment by 150% since its introduction and expanded eligibility to under 16s, it is clear the SNP Scottish Government is determined to use the powers it has to tackle child poverty and support Scotland’s most vulnerable families.

“The profound impact of the Scottish Child Payment, in the face of both Westminster parties' pursuit of cruel policies and cuts, perfectly demonstrates the need for Scotland to have the full welfare and tax powers of an independent country. Only this way can we build a fairer and more prosperous country."

Related topics:Scottish GovernmentMidlothianColin BeattieSNP