Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, he also called for a Covid-scale response to the cost of living crisis and attacked the UK Government over its tax cuts for the rich.

Mr Sarwar told delegates: "We were right to cheer the removal of Boris Johnson because he shame the office of prime minister. But let’s be clear, Liz Truss is worse than Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson didn’t believe in anything apart from himself, Liz Truss is a right-wing, ideological Tory and Liz Truss is more dangerous than Margaret Thatcher.”

He said there was a majority in Scotland for remaining part of the UK, but there was also a majority for change and a majority to remove the Tories from office.

"Our job, Labour’s job, is to build the campaign and the coalition to deliver that – not a coalition of political parties – so let me be clear: no ifs, no buts, no deals with the SNP – but a coalition of the people to defeat the Tories.

“It isn’t enough that the Tories or the SNP deserve to lose, we need to deserve to win. To do that we need to prove ourselves worthy of the trust of that majority.”

And he predicted: “Labour will win the next election and Scotland is going to deliver the seats to get us over the line.”

Mr Sarwar attacked both the UK and Scottish governments for not doing enough to combat the cost of living crisis.

He said: “This cost of living crisis is a national emergency that needs a pandemic-scale response. This isn’t a minority issue. Even people who would normally see themselves as comfortable are struggling to make ends meet. And all the while oil and gas companies are raking in billions of pounds in profit and the Tories slash taxes for those who need it least.

“While Scots are struggling, neither of Scotland’s governments are doing anywhere near enough to help.