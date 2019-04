Councillors have approved permission for a controversial new concert hall in Edinburgh.

Plans for the Impact Centre off St Andrew Square were being debated at the development management sub-committee today.

Our reporter David Bol was there and live tweeted developments below:

READ HIS FULL STORY HERE https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/business/edinburgh-to-get-first-concert-hall-in-100-years-after-councillors-approve-plans-1-4914510