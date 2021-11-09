The former US president made the error during his speech urging climate activists to “do a little more listening” to those reluctant to take action.

In his speech, which called for rapid de-carbonisation and moving away from fossil fuel as well as global leaders to work together, he said: "Since we're in the Emerald Isles here, let me quote the Bard, William Shakespeare.

"'What wound,' he writes, 'did ever heal but by degrees?'

Former US president Barack Obama gives a speech during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 8, 2021.

“Our planet has been wounded by our actions – those wounds won’t be healed today, or tomorrow, or the next, but they can be healed by degrees.”

He added: “If we start with that spirit and each of us can fight through the occasional frustration and dread, if we pledge to do our part and then follow through on those commitments, I believe we can secure a better future. We have to.

“And what a profound and noble task to set for ourselves.

“I’m ready for the long haul if you are, so let’s get to work.”

In Scotland, Rabbie Burns is the National Bard whilst The Emerald Isle is a name associated with Ireland, not Scotland.

