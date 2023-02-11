Cafes, bars and restaurants will be able to put tables and chairs on the pavement outside their premises without first having to get planning permission, under changes expected to come in at the end of next month.

Business leaders have welcomed the relaxation of the rules, which is expected to be approved by MSPs, with the Scottish Retail Consortium saying it could "give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets". But concerns were raised that more street clutter could create obstacles for people with impaired mobility or vision and for people with prams, wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

Other measures likely to come in from March 31 include a relaxation of planning rules for converting some properties into cafes, restaurants or small-scale offices, along with measures to make the installation of larger electric vehicle charging equipment in car parks easier. The changes have all been backed in a consultation carried out by the Scottish Government. But councils will retain powers to prevent and deal with obstructions which make it difficult for people such as wheelchair users or families with young children in pushchairs to access the pavements safely.

Soon, bars, cafes and restaurants won't need o get planning permission before putting tables on the pavement.

Planning minister Tom Arthur said the new measures will support businesses in Scotland's town and city centres. He said: "More flexible use of outdoor space can help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic and cost crisis, while making city and town centres more attractive and welcoming. The important safeguards for councils seek to ensure that no-one should be prevented from using pavements and visiting town and city centres safely.

"A more streamlined approach to changes of use can help businesses respond more rapidly to shifting circumstances, support reuse of vacant premises and encourage the return of workers and shoppers to our town and city centres. Simplifying planning rules for electric vehicle chargers will support the rollout of infrastructure across Scotland as part of our commitment to tackling climate change and making Scotland a net-zero nation.”

In the consultation, those against the relaxation of rules on tables and chairs argued that temporary permissions during the pandemic had created barriers for disabled people and often led to them staying away from certain areas. They claimed making the change permanent could lead to reduced safety standards, loss of confidence for disabled people and reduced inclusivity

But retail leaders welcomed the measures. David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, saying: "These new flexibilities on outdoor seating are encouraging and should allow eateries to get on and do what they do best - serving customers. Hopefully, they will give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets and inject more vitality into our town and city centres. This is especially important at a time when footfall remains below pre-pandemic levels and one in six stores still lies vacant."