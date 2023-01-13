A BBC Scotland political debate show is looking for audience members for a Burns Night special in Edinburgh. Debate Night will be returning after a winter break to film the first episode of its eight week tour in the Capital on Wednesday, January 25.

Producers are looking to meet locals to take part in the show, which gives the public the opportunity to put questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures. They are looking for people from “all walks of life”, from parents to students, business owners to frontline workers and unemployed people to retired folk.

BBC Scotland host Stephen Jardine of Debate Night is looking for audience members in Edinburgh

Hosted by Stephen Jardine, Debate Night has panels made up of politicians as well as musicians, comedians, authors, columnists, and TV stars. Recent guests include musician Ricky Ross, comedians Jo Caulfield and Susie McCabe, authors Alex Gray and Val McDermid, historian Sir Tom Devine, columnists Hugo Rifkind, Afua Hagan and Pat Kane, Still Game actress Jane McCarry and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.

After Edinburgh, Debate night will be appearing in Glasgow (February 1), Stirling (February 8), Inverness (February 15), the Borders (February 22), Glenrothes (March 1), and Renfrewshire (March 8) – with more dates to be announced on the BBC website.

