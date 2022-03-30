Boris Johnson did not intentionally mislead Parliament says Dominic Raab

On Tuesday the Metropolitan Police disclosed that 20 fixed penalty notices were being issued in relation to events in No 10 and Whitehall.

Asked if that meant Mr Johnson had misled Parliament, Mr Raab told Times Radio: “No, I don’t think there was an intention to mislead. The Prime Minister in good faith updated Parliament on what he knows.

“Of course, precisely because there were questions around this, the Sue Gray inquiry was set up and precisely because it was right and proper to enable the Met to conduct the investigation that has taken place.

“Of course we accept that those things wouldn’t have happened if there weren’t legitimate questions that have been made.”

He acknowledged that individuals in Downing Street who received fixed penalty notices in relation to lockdown parties broke the law.

Asked on Sky News if the issuing of a fixed penalty notice meant the law had been broken, Mr Raab said: “Yes, inevitably fixed penalty notices (are issued to) those that have breached the regulations.

“We stand by and support the fact that there should be the Met process, the Sue Gray process and accountability.”

Mr Raab added: “The Prime Minister has already taken responsibility for things that shouldn’t have happened in No 10. He has apologised for it, and more than that he has overhauled No 10.

“Of course we wait to see the outcome of the conclusions of the Met process.”

Boris Johnson is likely to face a difficult session of Prime Minister’s Questions and he will then endure a further grilling from senior MPs at the Liaison Committee.

Mr Johnson will face MPs following the Metropolitan Police’s conclusion that coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of his government.