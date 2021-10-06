Boris Johnson joked about being unable to paint the door of No 10 Downing Street and shared an ambition of trying to “rewild” parts of the country as he welcomed otters and beavers returning to rivers.

“If that isn’t conservative, my friends, I don’t know what is – build back beaver, I say,” he said.

“Though the beavers may sometimes build without local authority permission, you can also see how much room there is to build the homes that young families need in this country.

“There is no happiness like taking a set of keys and knowing the place is yours, and you can paint the front door any colour you like.