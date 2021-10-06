Boris Johnson LIVE: Prime Minister at Conservative Party Conference | Johnson could announce UK National Minimum Wage rise | Speech on day £20 Universal Credit uplift is stopped
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his vision of a new economy for the UK on the final day of the Conservative Party conference – follow here for updates as they happen.
- PM to announce he has ‘guts’ to fix UK’s problems
- Johnson will attempt to define “levelling-up” agenda
- Tory leader will defend his restrictions on foreign workers
- £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit comes into effect today
The Prime Minister hailed the role of the private sector in creating coronavirus vaccines, including the AstraZeneca jab.
“It was not the Government that made the wonder drug, it wasn’t brewed in … the Department of Health – of course it was Oxford University, but it was the private sector that made it possible,” Boris Johnson said.
“Behind those vaccines are companies and shareholders and, yes, bankers – you need the deep pools of liquidity that are to be found in the City of London.
“It was capitalism that ensured we had the vaccine investment.
“The answer, therefore, is not to attack the wealthy elitists, it is to encourage them,” he argued, saying the money they create helps to “level up everywhere”.
The PM says Sir Keir Starmer is "Captain Hindsight... attacking one week then rowing in behind when it seemed to be working the human weather vane, the Starmer chameleon".
Boris Johnson joked about being unable to paint the door of No 10 Downing Street and shared an ambition of trying to “rewild” parts of the country as he welcomed otters and beavers returning to rivers.
“If that isn’t conservative, my friends, I don’t know what is – build back beaver, I say,” he said.
“Though the beavers may sometimes build without local authority permission, you can also see how much room there is to build the homes that young families need in this country.
“There is no happiness like taking a set of keys and knowing the place is yours, and you can paint the front door any colour you like.
“As it happens I can’t paint my own front door any colour I like – it has to be black – but I certainly don’t have to go far to work.”
Mr Johnson tells the conference the country is going “towards a high-wage, high-skill, high productivity and, yes, low tax economy”.
Boris Johnson announced a “levelling-up premium” worth up to £3,000 to encourage science and maths teachers to head to different areas of the country.
He said: “To level up, on top of the extra £14 billion we’re putting into education, on top of the increase that means every teacher starts with a salary of £30,000, we’re announcing today a levelling-up premium of up to £3,000 to send the best maths and science teachers to the places that need them most.”
Boris Johnson urged people to go back to their workplaces after working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He told the Tory conference: “As we come out of Covid, our towns and cities are going to be buzzing with life because we know that a productive workforce needs the spur that only comes with face-to-face meetings and water cooler gossip.
“If young people are to learn on the job in the way they always have and must, we will and must see people back in the office.”
Boris Johnson pledged to fight people-trafficking gangs at “home and abroad” as he took aim at the EU’s former Brexit negotiator and translated the Leave campaign’s “take back control” slogan into French.
Mr Johnson said: “Is it not a sublime irony that even in French politics there is now a leading centre-right politician calling for a referendum on the EU.
“Who is now calling for France to reprendre le controle? It’s good old Michel Barnier.
“That’s what happens if you spend a year trying to argue with Lord Frost, the greatest frost since the Great Frost of 1709.”
