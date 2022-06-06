Boris Johnson no confidence motion: MPs to vote on Prime Minister's future this evening

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.

The vote - by secret ballot - will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

It comes after a steady stream of Tory MPs called publicly for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray's report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has attempted to deflect attention away from the situation by focusing on the war in Ukraine.

Sir Graham said in a statement: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6th JUNE — details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence this evening.

In order to oust the Prime Minister however the rebels will need 180 MPs, and allies of Mr Johnson made clear he is determined to fight to stay on.

Speaking shortly after Sir Graham made his announcement, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News: "If there is (a vote) the Prime Minister will stand and fight his corner with a very, very strong case."

Sir Graham said he had informed Mr Johnson on Sunday that the threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party calling for a vote had been passed.

"I have followed the rules that we have in place. I notified the Prime Minister yesterday and we agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place," he said.

"He shared my view, which is also in line with the rules that we have in place, that that vote should happen as soon as it could reasonably take place and that would be today."

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people's priorities.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they're united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force."

In his first public statement since the confidence vote was announced, Boris Johnson chose to focus on the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister's allies have warned that the Russian invasion is a reason why the leader should not be changed.

Mr Johnson highlighted the UK's supply of rocket artillery systems to Ukraine.

"We cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians," he said.

"The UK will gift the Ukrainian armed forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught."

Earlier, former minister Jesse Norman became the latest Tory MP to go public with his call for Mr Johnson to go.

In a scathing letter posted on social media, he said the Prime Minister had presided over "a culture of casual law-breaking" in No 10 and that his claim to be vindicated by Ms Gray's report was "grotesque".

He said the Government's current priorities were "deeply questionable", its policy of offshoring the processing of asylum claims to Rwanda was "ugly", while any breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be "politically foolhardy and almost certainly illegal".

"Neither the Conservative party nor this country can afford to squander the next two years adrift and distracted by endless debate about you and your leadership," he said.