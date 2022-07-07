Boris Johnson is preparing to address the country on Thursday to resign as party leader, but will carry on until the autumn as Prime Minister until a new leader is picked.

Many in the party are speaking out about this decision, with many believing that he should quit immediately and vacate Downing Street.

Evening News readers were vocal in their reaction to the news, with many believing that there should be an immediate general election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others speculated on who would be next, with one writing that they hoped it would be “someone for the common people, who will help us to live better and they can cope with less money, see how it feels.”

Another added: “so public will moan about the next one? Wouldn’t want that job.”

Most people seemed pleased with the news, with someone commenting: “That’s positive, still.. lets bare in mind he’s not going to leave for ages and the same Tories that choose and repeatedly backed him will be picking the next PM…” with another saying: “finally !!! He should resign long time ago!!”

There were some more tongue in cheek reactions, with someone saying: “Are we all out clapping tonight? Asking for a friend” and another joking “the Downing Street cat would probably do a better job.”

Boris Johnson Resignation: Edinburgh Evening News readers react to the news that the Prime Minister to resign