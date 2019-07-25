Boroughmuir High School extension plans set to be approved

Proposals to build a five-storey extension to a school which only opened its doors for the first time last year are set to be approved.

The new Boroughmuir High School opened to pupils in February 2018 but rising rolls pressures have meant that more space is already needed. The city council hopes the extension will be open in August 2020.

The extension will be made up of 12 classrooms, which will be provided over three floors of the building. The development will include a flexible studio space for PE and drama on the ground floor which could be used by the school and local community.

Planning officers have recommended the extension is approved when councillors on the development management sub-committee determine the application next week.

In a report to councillors, officers said the proposal “broadly complies” with planning rules.

It adds: “The principle of the extension is acceptable and the proposal is of an acceptable scale, form and design. Overall, the proposal will enhance the frontage onto Dundee Street and provide additional education capacity to support the growth of this community.

“The extension will contribute towards the wider redevelopment of Fountainbridge and provide additional education capacity to support the anticipated delivery of housing nearby.”

The project, which is expected to cost around £4m, will help the school cater for an additional 300 pupils by 2027. An extra 34 bike racks will be installed at the school to help cater for the extra pupils.

The council will need to invest more than £90m by 2027 to upgrade high schools across the Capital in order to provide enough space for pupils.