Brexit vote RECAP: MPs vote down Theresa May’s deal Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say MPs have voted down Theresa May’s Brexit deal following several days of debate in the House of Commons. Scroll down for a recap of tonight’s events. Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal. Picture: Commons/PA Wire Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis are driven past the Houses of Parliament ahead of the vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire Kaiam crisis: Bosses allowed Livingston staff to keep working despite pay fears