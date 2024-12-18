Call for MSPs to back budget for NHS funding

Midlothian MSP Christine Grahame has demanded that opposition MSPs must now back the Scottish Government’s Budget to deliver record funding for NHS Lothian.

The SNP Government announced plans to increase funding for health and social care to £21 billion with £2,113m for frontline services delivered by NHS Lothian.

All parties called for increased funding ahead of the recent Budget - and Ms Grahame said they can now show that they support Scotland’s NHS by backing the Budget which includes a record increase of nearly £2 billion for frontline NHS boards – with an increase in funding of £287.5m for NHS Lothian.

She also said that the increased funding will make it easier for people to access GP appointments, improve A&E and ensure more Scots get the care they need in good time. An additional £200million has been allocated to reduce waiting lists and improve capacity. The extra funding will see over 150,000 extra patients treated as a result.

It also aims to result in more dental training places, new specialist long Covid nurses and more community-based support for teenage mental health.

In addition to the record funding for the NHS frontline, there has been an increase in capital resource funding including plans for a new Eye Pavilion in NHS Lothian.

Ms Grahame said: “The record levels of funding announced by the SNP Scottish Government will make a real difference to people in Midlothian - ensuring that people get the care they require in good time by increasing appointments and cutting waiting times.

“If opposition parties want investment in GPs, dentistry, long Covid treatment, young people’s mental health and in our hospital infrastructure then they must vote for it by backing this Budget.

“Whilst the UK Labour Government has hit the NHS and care services with increases in National Insurance Contributions and continues to hint at increased privatisation in the NHS, the SNP will always back the NHS. Opposition parties now have the opportunity to show that they also support the NHS by backing this budget to deliver record levels of funding for frontline services.”