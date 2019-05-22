Cammo labelled 'worst possible place' for 655 new homes in Edinburgh over traffic concerns

Plans to build more than 650 new homes have been approved by councillors despite the site being labelled “the worst possible place for a major new housing development” in the city.

The city council’s development management sub-committee approved proposals by CALA Homes and David Wilson Homes to build 655 homes on a site alongside Maybury Road, close to the Barnton Junction.

An aerial impression of what the development might look like. Pic: contributed

Councillors deemed transport issues raised by community leaders as national and regional problems – and not the responsibility of the developers to fix.

Work on the scheme is set to begin by the end of the year and developers estimate it will take four or five years to be completed. The proposals include 164 affordable homes, 529 car parking spaces and 860 cycling spaces. A community hub and widespread landscaping will also be provided.

Local councillors blasted the transport infrastructure around the development, particularly Barnton Junction and Maybury Road – where the speed limit will reduce from 40mph to 30mph.

A street view.

Cllr Kevin Lang, who after the meeting labelled the approval a “profoundly disappointing and frustrating decision”, said that measures to mitigate more traffic disruption, such as smart traffic lights and pedestrian crossings are “wholly inadequate”.

Cllr Graham Hutchison hit out at the “failure of this council to make any attempt to improve infrastructure to accommodate a development of this scale”.



Sally Chalmers from Cammo Residents Association added: “These roads are at capacity all the time. The smallest thing that goes wrong and the whole place is gridlocked.”

But planning officers told the committee that the application can’t solve the wider transport issues in the city.

Developer Ewan McIntyre said: “There isn’t a single building provided here that has not been specifically designed for this site. It’s difficult to see what more we could actually do on this site.”

Developers also told the committee that “pretty positive discussions” have been held with Lothian Buses over a service to the Gyle Centre, while the 41 service could be extended to the new estate.

Cllr Alex Staniforth said: “I don’t think we can turn an application down based on regional transport not being good enough.”

But Cllr Hal Osler called for the proposals to be rejected, believing the new homes would add to the transport problems.

She said: “There is an actual impact from this estate – there are actual real problems that will be exacerbated.”

Cllr Denis Dixon also supported refusal, labelling the design “boring”.

But Cllr Joan Griffiths said: “I think for people living there it will be a really nice place to stay.

“I accept there are major issues about transport, but not in the site. We have to be very careful if we refuse this on a transport issue that this development cannot resolve.”

Cllr Joanna Mowat added: “I do think this is a really good development that has been produced. We don’t have an option but to approve it, but we have to take seriously the transport impacts to other parts of the council.”

Following the approval, Cllr Lang called on the council administration to sort out the congestion problems in the west of the Capital.

He said: “The Barnton Junction and Queensferry Road are already amongst the most congested parts of Edinburgh. Cammo is the worst possible place for a major new housing development.

“Having approved this development, SNP and Labour councillors now have a responsibility to come forward with a serious plan on how they will deal with a massive increase in traffic on an already saturated roads network.”