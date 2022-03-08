Joanna Cherry has been SNP MP for Edinburgh South West since 2015

The award by The House magazine was given in recognition of her work on protecting human rights and standing up to online abuse.

Ms Cherry, who was first elected in 2015 and is deputy chair of the joint House of Commons and Lords Committee on Human Rights, has been included in the magazine’s “Women 100” list since it was first drawn up in 2020.

She also previously won Holyrood magazine’s Best Scot at Westminster last year and the Herald’s Best Scot at Westminster in 2019.

She said: “I’m honoured to be included on this list.

“Judging from my mailbox many of my constituents and the wider public appreciate my standing up for the rights of women, girls and same sex attracted people in the face of an ideology that seeks to replace the biological reality of sex with the social construct of gender.

"Honours like this go a long way to make up for the bullying and intimidation I have had to endure as a result. I’m proud to be living proof that it’s possible to survive a determined attempt at cancellation and I thank the judges of this competition and everyone who has offered me their support.”

The “Women 100” is made up of parliamentarians, civil servants, journalists, public affairs specialists, political commentators and others and celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of women in public life by recognising those who have achieved excellence in the world of Westminster, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of young women to get involved.

A panel narrowed down more than 300 nominations to the final list of 100. Other names on the list include broadcaster Emily Maitlis, Labour MP and Mother of the House Harriet Harman, Permanent Secretary Antonia Romeo and former director of the Number 10 policy unit, Munira Mizra.

