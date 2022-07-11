Christine Jardine gets new role in Lib Dem team

Her new role was confirmed on Monday as part of a reshuffle of the Liberal Democrats’ team, led by Ed Davey, MP for Kingston & Surbiton.

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Jardine said: “I am delighted to have responsibility for fighting for the two things that mean most to me: Scotland and equalities.

​"Both face enormous challenges in the current political climate and I will make it my task to ensure those challenges are met.

Liberal Democrats MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine.

"I also know they are issues which are important to my constituents in Edinburgh West in recovering from the crises we have faced over the past three years now."