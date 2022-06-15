Christine Jardine MP organising special cost of living constituency surgery

Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) said: "Families and pensioners in my constituency and across the country are struggling with the immediate impact of the cost of living crisis, not in the future or the long-term, but now, today.

“I am concerned that there may be help that they do not know they are entitled to and hopefully this will give them the chance to come along and find out. We have arranged for the energy and advice organisations to come along and be on hand to offer information and support. This crisis needs all of us to pull together to get through what for many of us will be a challenge that we have never faced before, or hopefully will again.”