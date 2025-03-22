Edinburgh Council has been accused of “raiding the pockets of residents” after putting out a £320,000 contract for “glitzy” graphic design services to work with its tourism marketing services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council tender for suppliers said it was looking for graphic design firms to “create promotional assets and aid with campaign and brand roll-out and delivery” for Forever Edinburgh, which markets the city to potential visitors and residents.

The cost is an estimate, and the final sum could be lower or higher than £320,000 if the council goes ahead with the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors and campaigners have criticised the amount being spent on branding at a time when the city is raising council tax and looking at cuts to essential services.

Edinburgh Council has been accused of “raiding the pockets of residents” after putting out a £320,000 contract for “glitzy” graphic design services to work with its tourism marketing services. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Green councillor Ben Parker said: “Greens have consistently argued for the need to shift the tourist offer in the city towards a more sustainable model.

“It’s hard to reconcile this idea with hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money being spent on further marketing the city as a tourist destination.

“During discussions about spending from the forthcoming Tourist Tax, we were a sole voice in advocating to not spend funds on advertising, instead suggesting that money raised should be spent on local infrastructure and services, including much needed social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rest assured that Green councillors will continue to scrutinise all spending within the Council and ensuring it represents good value for money for residents across the city.”

And Benjamin Elks, grassroots development manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers in Edinburgh will be outraged to see the council splurging cash on glitzy marketing campaigns.

“With household budgets already squeezed, local representatives are raiding the pockets of residents while cutting back core services.

“Edinburgh city councillors need to get their priorities straight and ensure they deliver value for money for taxpayers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost would be spread over four years, with the winning graphic design firm or firms being placed on a two year contract with the possibility of two one year extensions after that.

Applications are limited to firms bringing in or committed to bringing in over £53,000 per year.

Firms applying will also provide examples of prior work, with the tender asking that it should be previous tourism or destination marketing work if possible.

Submissions will close on 8 April, after which the council will consider the applications submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🔵⚪️ For all of the latest breaking stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News breaking newsletter 🗞️

Click here to sign up 👇

Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, Labour councillor Lezley Marion Cameron said: “As Scotland’s capital city it’s right that we promote Edinburgh to the world and Forever Edinburgh is an integral part of our city’s marketing strategy.

“Its website promotes events, activities, venues, attractions, businesses, seasonal features and travel information to Edinburgh residents, visitors, and businesses alike.

“Edinburgh and Lothian residents are also able to access exclusive offers including high value monthly rewards and special resident prices at various attractions via the Residents Rewards feature of Forever Edinburgh, enabling residents to enjoy more of Edinburgh at lesser expense to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also important to note that this procurement notice is at an initial stage and is intended to cover a wide framework of creative support.”

More information on the tender can be found on the Public Contracts Scotland website here.