COP26: US President Joe Biden videoed arriving at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club after long day attending COP26
US President Joe Biden has arrived at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, where he will be staying during the climate change summit.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:01 am
Biden arrived in the presidential state car to Dalmahoy Hotel, earlier this evening.
Police were seen to be guarding the entrance of the hotel and country club, which is located on the outskirts of Edinburgh, in Kirknewton.
The President arrived at the hotel with his motorcade of several cars and motorbikes at around 8.30pm.
The presidential car, nicknamed ‘The Beast’, is a specially-designed reinforced Cadillac.