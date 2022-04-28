Council elections Scotland: Only 33% of candidates running for May local elections are female

Groups have expressed concern over women getting into and staying in politics as new data shows only 33 per cent of candidates standing in the upcoming Scottish council elections are female.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:13 pm
Only 33% of candidates running in Scotland's upcoming local elections are women (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire).

Research from the Democracy Club shows only 33 per cent of Scottish candidates running in the upcoming council elections in May are female.

This compares to a total of 33% female candidates in the local elections across England, Scotland & Wales combined.

The Scottish Green party has the most female candidates at 47 per cent with the SNP on 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party in Scotland has 36 per cent female candidates and the Liberal Democrats are on 33 per cent.

The Scottish Family Party (31 per cent) and Alba (31 per cent) have more female candidates than the Conservatives (27 per cent) and independent candidates round up to a total of 20% being female.

Democracy Club also estimates that 10 per cent of Scottish ballot papers have no women candidates on them at all.

The most common Scottish candidate first name is John (88) and the most common female name is Anne (17).

Andrew Bazeley Policy and Insight Manager at the Fawcett Society which campaigns for gender equality and women's rights said: “This data is concerning and clearly demonstrates that more needs to be done to support women to get into and, crucially, stay in politics.

"We don't just need to see flexibility introduced to support those with caring responsibilities we need to see sexism stamped out and misogyny consigned to the history books. Women must be supported across the political spectrum to to play a bigger part in our democracy."

