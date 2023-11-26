10 Edinburgh issues to have your say on, Including Holyrood Park, new arena and workplace parking levy

And there’s an opportunity for members of the public to have their say on all of these topics and more. Many of the consultations and the questionnaires where you can give your views can be found on the city council’s consultation hub. The Holyrood Park consultation is on the Historic Environment Scotland (HES) website. And the arena questionnaire is due to appear on the Edinburgh Park Arena website from December 4.
Scroll through these 10 issues and have your say.
1. Holyrood Park
Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages Holyrood Park, is asking the public their views on the future of the 650-acre park in the centre of Edinburgh. The survey asks people how they currently use the park and what they think of HES's strategic plans. One of the key issues is a proposed ban on through traffic to make it safer for walking and cycling. HES says a car ban would improve people's experience of the park, but others claim it would mean congestion and increased pollution elsewhere.
Deadline: Tuesday, December 19. Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. Street traders
The council is consulting on its policies on licensing street traders, such as gift stalls, food stalls and ice cream vans, particularly in the city centre. The council notes that there have been changes to the layout of popular street trading locations such as The Mound Precinct and Playfair Steps. And it says there is demand for the return of street trading locations at Hunter Square and the High Street. But it says demand must be balanced against the desire for temporary events in these locations. Deadline: Wednesday, December 13. Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. Cameron House Nursery
The city council is proposing the permanent closure of Cameron House Nursery, which has not been in use since 2019. The council says the nursery was registered for 28 places but demand had dropped to just four in 2019, when it was registered as 'inactive' and the four children have since moved to the nearby Prestonfield Nursery. Significant investment would be needed if Cameron House Nursery was to become operational again.
Deadline: Friday, December 22. Photo: Google
4. George Street area
The planned pedestrianisation of George Street, which will see almost all motor traffic excluded between 10am and 7pm, also has implications for the "cross streets" of North Castle Street, Frederick Street and Hanover Street, which will see widened pavements and parallel parking bays. Hanover Street will also have a cycle lane and zebra crossing. The council is asking for people's views on the plans for these streets. Deadline: February 8, 2024. Photo: Supplied