10 Edinburgh issues to have your say on, Including Holyrood Park, new arena and workplace parking levy

2 . Street traders

The council is consulting on its policies on licensing street traders, such as gift stalls, food stalls and ice cream vans, particularly in the city centre. The council notes that there have been changes to the layout of popular street trading locations such as The Mound Precinct and Playfair Steps. And it says there is demand for the return of street trading locations at Hunter Square and the High Street. But it says demand must be balanced against the desire for temporary events in these locations. Deadline: Wednesday, December 13. Photo: Ian Georgeson