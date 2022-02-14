Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Run by the City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with Changeworks and Home Energy Scotland, the campaign offers energy savings advice so people can save money on their bills.

It will help them find out if they’re eligible for grants for energy efficiency improvements and give advice on fuel debt.

The campaign offers residents support and advice over their bills.

In key areas of the city, home owners and private tenants are being urged to call Home Energy Scotland for support, free on 0808 808 2282 and council tenants are being urged to call the Energy Advice Service for free on 0800 870 8800. They can also visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/EnergyAdvice for more information.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “This valuable campaign comes at a time when many households across the city will be faced with a choice of heating their homes or eating – due to rising food and energy bills as well as a £1,000 cut in universal credit payments for those who need support most- all contributing to this cost of living crisis.

“We want to do all we can to help make sure people most at need are able to access the advice and support available to them so that they can live in warmer, more comfortable homes.”

And depute leader Cammy Day added: “Rising home energy costs are leaving many people across Edinburgh worried about how they will pay their gas and electricity bills.

“We want to make sure that people know there is help and support there for them. Advisors have lots of excellent advice and tips to help people save money on bills so get in touch as they will be happy to share them. Making a few small changes can add up to a big difference.”

Last year, 790 council tenants were supported through the Energy Advice Service with gas and electricity billing issues and with support around supplier debt. The service also gained around £170,000 of savings for the tenants.

Home Energy Scotland has also helped 24,000 homeowners and private tenants across Scotland to benefit from the Scottish Government funded Warmer Homes Scotland programme since it launched in 2015.

