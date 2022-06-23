Appetite for change sees plastic window frames approved in Howgate

Midlothian councillors overturned a decision by planners to refuse permission for the house in a modern Howgate estate to have new uPVC windows.

And newly elected councillor David Virgo told a virtual meeting of the council’s Local Review Body: “I wouldn’t want to be part o a council that sits on its ‘well that is how it has always been done’ stance.”

The review body heard planners had refused to give the go-ahead for side and rear windows in the house in Tipperwell Way, despite letters of support from neighbours.

The property in Howgate where the homeowner is now allowed to change the windows.

Planning chief Peter Arnsdorf told the meeting the timber windows were secured as part of the ‘relatively new’ housing development which was now over ten years old. And he said an application by the owner of another house on the estate to replace timber window frames with uPVC a few years earlier had been refused with the support of the review body.

However, Councillor Colin Cassidy said the local authority had relaxed its approach to uPVC in recent times, particularly when they were of a high enough quality.

He said: “One of the issues (in this case) is that a lot of the neighbours apparently are in support of this application which shows there may be an appetite to change the policy in that area, although I may be wrong in saying that.

“A lot of these windows you can not tell the difference if you step back 10 feet – even if you get up close to them you can’t tell if they are wood or uPVC. I am quite comfortable as long as these windows are in-keeping with the neighbouring windows and you couldn’t tell the difference, I wouldn’t have a problem.”

And Councillor Willie McEwen said: “As long as the profile and colour remains the same, particularly as it is a new development, council policy should be to allow materials of better quality.”

The Local Review Body was told a paper is due to come to the council’s planning committee looking at its current policy on uPVC.