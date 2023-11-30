Consultation on council's housing process

Tenants and those on the housing waiting list are among groups who will be asked for their views on how the council allocates council housing.

At the recent full council meeting, elected members approved a recommendation that tenants’ groups and other stakeholders should be consulted on the process.

The consultation will be launched during the winter and a full report on the outcome will be considered by councillors in March.

What local people tell the council during the exercise will help to shape the future Housing Allocation Policy, which was last reviewed in 2019.

The policy is normally reviewed every two years, but this was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key changes introduced after the last revision include encouraging homeless people to choose as many letting areas as possible, and making sure that all applicants discharged from the armed forces are assessed under the terms of the Homelessness (Scotland) Act 2003.

Councillor Stuart McKenzie, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “It is important that the Housing Allocations Policy is regularly reviewed to ensure it is responding to changing needs.

"Prior to agreement on any changes to the policy, it is a requirement that we consult with tenants, housing applicants and other stakeholders and report on the outcome.