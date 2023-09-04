News you can trust since 1873
Council headquarters could become 'one stop shop' for local people

Midlothian Council’s headquarters, Midlothian House, could become a ‘one stop shop’ for local people using council and third sector services, councillors have heard.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Midlothian House.Midlothian House.
At the council’s recent full meeting, members agreed urgent repairs to the exterior of Midlothian House was an opportunity to explore incorporating a wider refurbishment of the building into Dalkeith town centre regeneration plans.

Phase 1 of the programme will look at reconfiguring the layout of the ground floor of Midlothian House to offer public and third sector services under one roof.

This would then free up space in the town centre to allow further phases of the regeneration plans to proceed, if approved.

The first phase would also make part of Dalkeith High Street traffic-free and improve pedestrian links and public areas from Buccleuch Street to Croft Street.

Midlothian Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “We consulted with local people twice last year and 497 people shared their aspirations for Dalkeith town centre.

“You told us you want a vibrant and attractive town centre that is lived in and loved.

“You want improved connections to surrounding neighbourhoods and communities as well as high-quality green public spaces and a range of shops and services so all ages can spend time here easily and confidently.

“We’ve listened and incorporated your views into a document called the Dalkeith Regeneration Development Framework outlining our vision and strategy for improving the town centre, supported by a business case.

“There are challenges ahead, but I’m confident by councillors considering these proposals today and working with local people, we can turn this vision into a reality in years to come.”

Councillors approved the retrofit and refurbishment of Midlothian House as a capital project.

They also agreed further reports will be brought to the full Council after the cross-party Business Transformation Steering Group discuss how to progress further phases of the town centre regeneration framework including the potential to work with an external partner and possible funding sources.

