Midlothian Council’s headquarters, Midlothian House, could become a ‘one stop shop’ for local people using council and third sector services, councillors have heard.

Midlothian House.

At the council’s recent full meeting, members agreed urgent repairs to the exterior of Midlothian House was an opportunity to explore incorporating a wider refurbishment of the building into Dalkeith town centre regeneration plans.

Phase 1 of the programme will look at reconfiguring the layout of the ground floor of Midlothian House to offer public and third sector services under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This would then free up space in the town centre to allow further phases of the regeneration plans to proceed, if approved.

The first phase would also make part of Dalkeith High Street traffic-free and improve pedestrian links and public areas from Buccleuch Street to Croft Street.

Midlothian Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “We consulted with local people twice last year and 497 people shared their aspirations for Dalkeith town centre.

“You told us you want a vibrant and attractive town centre that is lived in and loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want improved connections to surrounding neighbourhoods and communities as well as high-quality green public spaces and a range of shops and services so all ages can spend time here easily and confidently.

“We’ve listened and incorporated your views into a document called the Dalkeith Regeneration Development Framework outlining our vision and strategy for improving the town centre, supported by a business case.

“There are challenges ahead, but I’m confident by councillors considering these proposals today and working with local people, we can turn this vision into a reality in years to come.”

Councillors approved the retrofit and refurbishment of Midlothian House as a capital project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad