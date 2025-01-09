Council launches new appeal for anyone struggling financially to get in touch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midlothian Council has launched a new appeal for members to get in touch if they are struggling financially.

The council’s revenues team is holding drop-in sessions to help people who may be eligible for Scottish Welfare Fund grants, Council Tax discounts, Discretionary Housing payments and Housing Benefit.

Go along to:

· Food Facts Friends Penicuik – January 13, 10.30am to 12pm

A range of advice and support is available.

· Loanhead Library, January 20, 10am-12pm

· Lasswade Library, January 21, 10am -12pm

The rent arrears team will also be on hand at the library drop-ins. They can review council rent balances and set up an affordable repayment plan.

The team will also check eligibility for payments such as housing benefit and Universal Credit and they can put you in touch with people who can provide debt advice and how to clear it.

Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “January is often a time when people who have already been struggling with money are tipped over into debt because of added pressures like the cost of Christmas.

“We want people to start the New Year off knowing we’re here to help. Come along to one of the drop-in sessions or give us a call to get a plan in place if you can’t afford rent or Council Tax and to make sure you’re getting all the financial help to which you are entitled.”

Further advice on dealing with rent arrears, benefit entitlement, Council Tax and cost of living can be found on the Midlothian Council website.