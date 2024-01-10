Midlothian Council has this week launched a consultation about how it allocates council houses.

Responses to the survey can be submitted up until January 31.

The purpose of the Housing Allocations Policy is to let available vacant properties to those in greatest assessed need, in line with current legislation and guidance.

Tenants and those on the waiting list are among groups being asked for their views. Other stakeholders including housing associations and Health and Social Care, will also be asked to take part in the consultation.

The key changes being considered and discussed as part of the current consultation exercise include:

• The allocation model – how we allocate ie. needs groups / points / combined

• Reviewing the number of points awarded for housing circumstances

• Further expansion of the Incentive to Move Scheme to encourage tenants to downsize into smaller properties

• Nominations to agencies such as Women’s Aid, HM Forces Veterans etc to be reviewed and highlighted in the policy with more information

The survey can be completed online at https://midlothiancouncil.citizenspace.com/housing/allocation-policy-review/ or via a link on the council's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Paper copies can be posted on request by emailing [email protected] or calling 0131 271 3394.

The deadline Wednesday, January 31.

Public drop-in events are being held in Midlothian libraries as part of this consultation so interested people in the local community can find out more. A tenant participation officer and another member from the housing team will be there to answer any questions. The survey can also be completed at one of these events.

Consultation drop-in dates:

• Penicuik library – Thursday 11 January 10am – 12pm

• Dalkeith library – Monday 15 January 1pm – 3pm

• Loanhead library – Thursday 18 January 1pm – 4pm

• Danderhall library – Tuesday 23 January 10am –12pm

• Gorebridge library – Thursday 25 January 5pm -7pm

• Bonnyrigg library – Wednesday 31 January 10.30am -12.30pm

Councillor Stuart McKenzie, Cabinet Member for housing said: “I would encourage all tenants and housing applicants to participate in this consultation. The Housing Allocations Policy is regularly reviewed to ensure it is responding to changing needs. Prior to agreement on any changes to the policy being undertaken, it is a requirement that consultation is undertaken with tenants and housing applicants and the outcomes of this consultation are reported on.”