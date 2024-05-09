Councillors updated on net zero progress

Pictured are the first district heating pipes being laid at Shawfair.

Councillors have heard today how Midlothian Council is progressing plans to decarbonise all its buildings and set up district heating zones.

The actions outlined in the Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy (LHEES) discussed at the full Council meeting, will help meet Scotland’s statutory greenhouse gas targets to reach Net Zero emissions by 2045.

The target also includes, as far as reasonably possible, eliminating fuel poverty for Scottish households by 2040.

Projects in Midlothian will include a campaign from this summer to make sure tenants and homeowners are aware of funding and support available to make their homes energy-efficient.

The council will also work with Midlothian Energy Ltd (MEL), a joint venture between the council and Vattenfall Heat UK (part of Swedish energy company Vattenfall AB).

MEL is delivering £22 million of initiatives over five years, including its flagship programme to supply low-carbon heat to over 10,000 households, education and retail properties in the new town of Shawfair.

Heat that would otherwise be wasted will be captured by Midlothian Energy from Millerhill recycling and energy recovery centre (RERC), operated by FCC Environment, then transported via a network of underground pipes to provide a low-carbon source of heating and hot water.

Vattenfall’s modelling suggests the heat networks in Midlothian could reduce emissions by up to 90% in comparison to individual gas boilers fitted in every home.

This initial supply of heat is expected to be delivered to homes in coming months.

MEL will also be working with the council’s Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Team to identify heat network opportunity zones in Midlothian.

Councillor Dianne Alexander, Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Having declared a Climate Change emergency back in 2019, we’re committed to meeting our Net Zero targets.