Couple win planning appeal for house extension

A pair of homeowners have won their fight to build an extension in their back garden after councillors were impressed they were willing to ‘sacrifice’ their garage, write Marie Sharp.

*

Ross and Lisa McPhee appealed to Midlothian Council’s Local Review Body after planners rejected their plans for a new front porch and rear extension claiming the extension would be ‘out of character’ with the area.

They argued that other properties in Newton Village, Dalkeith, where they live have similar extensions and challenged claims it would harm the character of the street saying there was “nothing of architectural interest” there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting of the review body backed the couple after members visited the street and were told the couple’s garage would be replaced by the extension in the garden. The original application was refused by officers who said its design was out of character, against policy and would have an overbearing impact on the neighbour’s garden.

Councillor Peter Smaill, review body member, said that in his view replacing the garage with the extension would not have an impact on the street and moved a motion to uphold the appeal and grant planning permission.

He was backed by Councillor Willie McEwan who said: “The visit to the site was very important because when I witnessed the sacrifice of the garage, the owner giving up the garage for the extension.

"Had it not been for the sacrifice of the garage I might not have been s o sympathetic.”