More than 60 organisations, including banks, universities, the festivals and large companies, came together in the Edinburgh Business Resilience Group to set out what they believe is needed for the city to bounce back from the pandemic.

Among their proposals were setting up a new body Edinburgh Means Business as a one-stop-shop for business support and promotion, a business champion to support businesses reopening, a gift card and loyalty scheme to help independent firms and hospitality businesses and more business support for culture and the arts.

Depute council leader Cammy Day

The manifesto also called for a “reset” of the relationship between the business community and policymakers at both national and local level.

In response, depute council leader Cammy Day said: “Like all cities, Edinburgh’s economy has been severely impacted by the Covid pandemic and as a council we are 100 per cent committed to securing a robust and sustainable recovery for the Capital.

“We’re currently updating our Economic Strategy for the city in response to emerging challenges from the crisis so that we focus our energies on a recovery which puts sustainability, fair work and inclusion front and centre, in line with our core priorities for the city."

He said the council also worked closely with the Chamber of Commerce, Edinburgh Airport, Scottish Enterprise and many other key organisations on the city’s 2030 Tourism Strategy,

“The last 16 months or so have been a hugely challenging time for all sectors and we’re working extremely hard to help businesses through and out of this crisis, through funding support and advice and measures to allow hospitality to make the most of outdoor space while physical distancing remains in place.

"Our joint campaign with tourism partners ‘Forever Edinburgh – The Story Never Ends’ is all about promoting everything the Capital has to offer, encouraging residents to rediscover and enjoy the city’s fantastic attractions.

“We welcome the work the Chamber of Commerce and others have done on pulling together this manifesto and look forward to further productive work with them as part of a ‘Team Edinburgh’ approach with businesses, universities, the cultural and third sectors.”

