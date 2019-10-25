Deputy Lord Provost appointed new deputy finance convener following taxi expenses scandal resignation

Deputy Lord Provost Cllr Joan Griffiths (left), will take over as the new vice convener of finance and resources from Cllr Lezley Cameron

The deputy Lord Provost has been appointed as the new vice convener of finance and resources – after Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron quit amid a taxi expenses scandal.

Labour Cllr Joan Griffiths will take on the new position – the third Labour member to hold the title this year, after Cllr Marion Donaldson resigned as a councillor in January amid allegations she was being bullied.

Cllr Griffiths will work alongside SNP finance and resources Cllr Alasdair Rankin.

Cllr Griffiths said: “I really enjoy being deputy Lord Provost, which I still am, but it’s really good to get my teeth into a policy area.

“With finances for local government the way they are and the dire straights it is in, I am looking forward to the challenges it will bring and I do hope we can work together to get a balanced budget for the city of Edinburgh.

“We lurch from year to year and it’s very difficult to manage services with a one-year budget. The fact we are going to a three-year budget is really good for the city.”

Labour group leader, Cllr Cammy Day, welcomed Cllr Grittihs taking on the role.

He said: “Joan is an experienced member of the Labour group so I look forward to her leading the change for us as we go through the next budget process as well as continuing her role as deputy Lord Provost.

“Joan will be working with Alasdair to make sure we can balance the books and I’m sure she will keep challenging the Scottish Government’s continued lack of funding for local government.”