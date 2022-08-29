Dog exercise field in Winchburgh allowed more pets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors on the Local Review Body heard that Run Free Dog Fields Ltd had been given permission to set up two fields at Myre Farm as dog exercise areas, with fencing and shelters.

The business was granted permission a year ago but appealed against a condition which allowed only six dogs per day using each field.

The applicants said the restriction was unjustified and added that the M9 and nearby railway line which act as boundaries cause far more noise pollution.

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal by Robert Ritchie who owns Run Free Dog Fields Ltd added: “We are currently averaging around six visitors to the field per day, but some days there may be only one customer and other days there may be 12, especially at the weekend. A limit of six visitors per day is a severe restriction on trade and I am not aware of any other dog field that has this restriction on it.”

Planners said the original restriction had been placed “to minimise vehicle movements in the interests of amenity”.

Officers could not explain why the number six had been settled on and they conceded transportation officers had no issue with the original planning application.

Councillor Pauline Clark said: “At some point someone has just taken it that if the applicant said six people per day. If he had said they had 15 people using the field would they have taken that. Is that number of six just arbitrary? Whose amenity is it impacting on?

Planning officers explained that the local area was largely earmarked for employment development.

Cllr Willie Boyle said: “I feel that if we are looking at exercise fields for dogs I feel there will a self-determination on usage. I think it’s going to be self regulating so I’d like to take the lead and remove any restrictions.”

Cllr Pauline Clark said: “If this field was surrounded by houses then I could see the point but I don’t think there is anyone that these dogs would affect so I’d be happy to support a motion for this to go ahead.”