Mark Dowie
Published 20th May 2024, 09:49 BST
Midlothian Council is inviting local people to come along for an informal chat and to give views on emerging proposals for the redevelopment of Penicuik High School.

They can drop in to Penicuik High School any time from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, May 23.

The proposed work includes altering and partially demolishing listed buildings, building new extensions and other improvements including sports pitches, landscaping, parking, roads and refuse storage.

Representatives from the team will be available to discuss the project and hear local people’s views. They can also email feedback after the event to [email protected]

Future events are planned before any planning application is submitted and the council will advertise these in advance.

