The Duke of Edinburgh title, recently handed to Prince Edward, has been branded “illegitimate” in a motion for the full city council meeting on Thursday, two days before Charles III’s coronation.

Edinburgh’s Green councillors object to any special privileges the prince and his wife Sophie – now the Duchess of Edinburgh – might be offered in the city and want the council not to recognise the titles, arguing the pair should be referred to just as Edward and Sophie Windsor. The motion, which is up for debate, notes the lack of “any kind of consultation with the people of Edinburgh over who should be given a title bearing the name of their home” and regrets that “this undemocratic bestowal of a title referring to our city” is likely to lead to extra cost and disruption. It also says: “The title of Duke of Edinburgh should hold no official status in the city, and therefore this council also believes it should be considered an illegitimate title.”

Charles gave Edward the title – previously held by their father – to celebrate his 59th birthday in March. It was said to have been the wish of the late Queen and Prince Philip that Edward should inherit the title, but the decision was up to the new King. However, the Greens, who oppose the monarchy, argue the only legitimate representatives of Edinburgh are those elected by the people of the city and the Royal couple are being foisted on the Capital.

Prince Edward and wife Sophie at St Giles Cathedral in 2014. Picture: Steven Scott Taylor.

Green councillor Ben Parker said: “The gifting of the city to an unelected royal is an affront to democracy. As the rightfully elected democratic body of the city, we are calling on the council to not recognise the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. As well as being an offensive exercise of power by a family whose existence has no democratic legitimacy, we know that the bestowal of these titles is not without consequence. Royal visits cost the city millions of pounds a year, cause disruption for residents and impact on council business and staff wellbeing.

"Furthermore, whilst the council has been doing important work to examine our uncomfortable links to slavery and colonialism, the new Duke has direct links to the exploitation of enslaved people. Just last week research showed that a direct ancestor of Charles and Edward bought enslaved people to work in plantations, for which no reparations have been made. If the council is to be consistent and steadfast in its commitment to this work, then it must speak out against this.”

It is understood the Greens put forward a more strongly worded version of their motion but were told it would be ruled incompetent. Cllr Parker said there were limits to the power the council had to resist the new titles bearing the city’s name. “For example, even if it chose to do so, the city would not be able to declare these titles illegitimate, only to express a belief that they should be considered illegitimate. This fact in itself demonstrates the need for this conversation about power and privilege to take place, and highlights the lack of democratic accountability inherent in the Royal Family as an institution.

“As a symbol of inherited wealth and power, the Royal Family goes against the values of equality and opportunity that the council claims to hold. There are growing numbers of people rightly questioning the impact of the monarchy on Edinburgh and it’s right that these views and voices are represented in the council chamber.”