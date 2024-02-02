Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tennis court floodlights so bright they are stopping a neighbour using their bedroom are set to be moved.

East Lothian Council has lodged plans to move the floodlights currently installed on courts nearest housing at Dunbar Tennis Club, in the town’s Winterfield Park, after they were found to breach planning conditions over light impact.

The club has been told it can no longer use the floodlights and the council wants to relocate them from the courts to three courts further away from housing.

The lights were installed in 2019 on the condition the level of Lux of the lighting would be 5 or under, however after it became clear the level was higher than allowed the club applied for permission to increase the level of Lux to 10, arguing the courts were in a town with street lighting.

That application was refused by East Lothian Council planners who received nearly a dozen complaints from neighbours about the bright lights.

One said they had to abandon using one of their bedrooms as the floodlights were too intrusive while another compared the lights when on like having car headlights glaring into their home.

Dunbar Tennis Club which has three members courts and three public courts at the park, has told members on its website that the council has told them they cannot use the lights.

The council has applied to move the lights which cover courts one, two and three, to courts four, five and six, which are further away from the housing.

The application will be heard by the council’s planning committee next week after local Councillor Lyn Jardine called it in following objections.

She said of the application: “This has been a contentious planning matter for some time…there remain unresolved concerns for some of the community most closely impacted.

“I feel it would be beneficial for all sides to have an opportunity to be heard and for the application to be decided upon by councillors.”