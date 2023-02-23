The council meeting to set Edinburgh’s budget for next year took a dramatic turn when tactical voting by the Greens saw the proposals from the minority Labour administration defeated in favour of the plans put forward by the Lib Dems.

And that now opens up the possibility of privatisation of the council’s waste and cleansing services and an end to the long-standing policy of no compulsory redundancies, both of which will be highly controversial. The Lib Dems said they wanted to carry out “best value service reviews”, specifically looking at external provision of waste and cleansing, which they claimed could result in savings of up to £2.5m a year. And they said £600,000 could be saved from the salaries of highly-paid officials who had been redeployed after their posts were scrapped, by withdrawing the commitment to no compulsory redundancies.

The successful Lib Dem proposals also include a council tax rise of five per cent, less than the 5.75 per cent proposed by Labour; rejecting £5m of education cuts proposed by council officials; an extra £11m for road and pavement maintenance; £3m for improvements to parks and greenspaces; an extra £2m for flood prevention; and £3m towards the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre. But there is no money to fund the continuation of free tram fares for under-22s or bring back a cycle hire scheme.

Protesters outside Edinburgh council's budget meeting on Thursday (Photo: Stuart Sommerville LDR)

Labour had gone into today’s full council meeting hoping they could win the support of the Lib Dems and Tories for their proposals and so defeat a joint budget package drawn up by the SNP and Greens. But when it came to the first round of voting, Green councillors spread their support among all the other proposed alternatives to ensure Labour’s budget was eliminated. And in the final vote the Lib Dem package was approved by 32 votes to 29.