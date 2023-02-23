Edinburgh budget: Dramatic twist sees Lib Dem spending for Edinburgh approved
Edinburgh’s minority Labour administration faces implementing Lib Dem plans
The council meeting to set Edinburgh’s budget for next year took a dramatic turn when tactical voting by the Greens saw the proposals from the minority Labour administration defeated in favour of the plans put forward by the Lib Dems.
And that now opens up the possibility of privatisation of the council’s waste and cleansing services and an end to the long-standing policy of no compulsory redundancies, both of which will be highly controversial. The Lib Dems said they wanted to carry out “best value service reviews”, specifically looking at external provision of waste and cleansing, which they claimed could result in savings of up to £2.5m a year. And they said £600,000 could be saved from the salaries of highly-paid officials who had been redeployed after their posts were scrapped, by withdrawing the commitment to no compulsory redundancies.
The successful Lib Dem proposals also include a council tax rise of five per cent, less than the 5.75 per cent proposed by Labour; rejecting £5m of education cuts proposed by council officials; an extra £11m for road and pavement maintenance; £3m for improvements to parks and greenspaces; an extra £2m for flood prevention; and £3m towards the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre. But there is no money to fund the continuation of free tram fares for under-22s or bring back a cycle hire scheme.
Labour had gone into today’s full council meeting hoping they could win the support of the Lib Dems and Tories for their proposals and so defeat a joint budget package drawn up by the SNP and Greens. But when it came to the first round of voting, Green councillors spread their support among all the other proposed alternatives to ensure Labour’s budget was eliminated. And in the final vote the Lib Dem package was approved by 32 votes to 29.
A delighted Lib Dem group leader Kevin Lang said: “This is good news for the city because we’ve got a budget passed that responds to the issues that the people of the city care about. The Lib Dem budget stops £5m of school cuts, it puts £11m extra into road and pavement maintenance, more money for parks and greenspaces and more money for street cleansing. And it’s also a lower council tax increase, so we have saved people money at the time of a cost of living crisis.”