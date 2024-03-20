Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first stage of plans to turn a landmark former Edinburgh city centre bank into a pub and restaurant have been lodged with the City of Edinburgh Council.

A change of use application to turn the former TSB at 28-30 Hanover Street into a public house and restaurant has been made to the local planning authority. The application is being lodged by the owner of the city centre building on the corner with Rose Street, who is in discussions with a "potential occupier" and hopes to "enliven this corner site".

This change of use permission is required to ensure that the occupier’s proposed use as public house and restaurant can be accommodated and operate within the three floors and 854sqm available inside this large premises.

No detailed plans are currently available and as such there are no proposals as yet to undertake the refurbishment works or alterations to the Category A listed building, which was built in 1939.

In the applications supporting letter, Pritchett Planning Consultancy say that the building's main banking hall will remain as a fully open plan area "celebrating the space and details of this floor".

It is envisaged that all important features of the listed building will remain unaltered. And that the bar/restaurant will be fully open plan using the space in its current configuration. A future listed building application will consider such issues in further detail.

The covering letter to the council adds: "This application seeks to enliven this corner site with the anticipation that a new flagship operator can refurbish the building and bring in a vibrant new use.

"This application therefore seeks to achieve a change of use consent to allow a bar/restaurant to occupy the basement, ground and first floors which will be attractive for the proposed long-term occupier who can help to enliven the street frontage."