In a statement issued tonight, he described the talks as “positive” and said he was confident the two parties could come together to provide “clear and strong leadership” for Edinburgh.The announcement comes 11 days after the votes were counted in the council elections, in which the SNP emerged as the biggest party with 19 seats while Labour took 13, the Lib Dems 12, Greens 10 and Tories nine.

Up until now, both the SNP and the Greens have expressed concern that a coaltion between them would fall short of the 32 seats needed for a majority, and would therefore be at constant risk of defeated if the opposition parties united.

But in his statement Cllr McVey said: “I am happy to say the SNP group has begun formal negotiations with Green colleagues with the aim to form a coalition. The election saw the SNP returned as by far the biggest party, and there is broad support for the progressive ideas we have to take Edinburgh forward.

“The SNP and Green groups are having constructive discussions about how we can work together to implement the policies that we campaigned for and that our residents voted for. These meetings have been positive and focused on the further progress we can deliver for Edinburgh.

“We believe this coalition gives Edinburgh the best way forward to tackle climate, fight poverty and improve the core services we all depend on.

“The city deserves clear and strong Leadership and I am confident we can provide that. We look forward to continuing discussions with Green councillors to explore how we can make sure the Capital has a fair and successful future.”

Talks have been taking place between different parties since the elections, but an SNP-Labour coalition – the only two-party combination which would produce a majority – was ruled out after Labour’s Scottish leadership and the Labour group at the council made clear they were against such a deal.