Edinburgh council elections 2020: Here's the full list of candidates
A record 143 candidates are standing in Edinburgh’s council elections to be held on May 5.
There are a total of 63 seats to be filled, with 17 wards across the city each electing three or four councillors.
The SNP is fielding 25 candidates, the Liberal Democrats have 22, the Conservatives 20, Labour 19 and the Greens 17.
There are 11 candidates from the Scottish Family Party, the Alba party is standing seven and the Scottish Libertarian Party five.
And there is a range of smaller parties and independents contesting the election too.
City Centre ward has the biggest number of candidates at 13, followed by Leith Walk with 12, while Southside/Newington has just five.
Council chief executive and returning officer Andrew Kerr said: "If you haven't yet registered to vote in these local government elections, it's not too late. The deadline for registration is midnight on April 18.
"Remember, due to changes to polling places to ensure we keep as many schools open as possible, you might have a different polling place this time. Check your polling card carefully or use the online tool to find out where to vote on May 5."
Here’s the full list of candidates:
Ward 1 - Almond
BAILLIE, Annemarie – Workers Party of Britain
BROUGH, Andrew – Scottish Green Party
GEDDES, Stewart – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
HESSLER, Fred – Scottish Labour Party
HILL, James – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
LANG, Kevin – Scottish Liberal Democrats
WORK, Norrie – Scottish National Party (SNP)
YOUNG, Louise – Scottish Liberal Democrats
YOUNIE, Lewis James – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 2 - Pentland Hills
BRUCE , Graeme – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
CHAPPELL, Michael William – Scottish Liberal Democrats
FETTES, Richard – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
GARDINER, Neil Thomas – Scottish National Party (SNP)
GILCHRIST, Emma – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
GLASGOW, Fiona – Scottish National Party (SNP)
JENKINSON, Stephen Philip – Scottish Labour Party
MULLER, Ross – Scottish Green Party
ROWLANDS, Louis – Scottish Libertarian Party
Ward 3 - Drum Brae/ Gyle
ALDRIDGE, Robert Christopher – Scottish Liberal Democrats
BROWN, Mark – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
HYSLOP, Euan – Scottish National Party (SNP)
JOHNSTON, Eileen – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
OKORO, Nkechi – Labour and Co-operative Party
SCOTT, Anne – Scottish Green Party
SMITH, Gary – Scottish Libertarian Party
THORNLEY, Edward John – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 4 - Forth
CAMPBELL, Jim – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
CAMPBELL, Linda Lenora – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
DAY, Cammy – Labour and Co-operative Party
DIJKSTRA-DOWNIE, Sanne – Scottish Liberal Democrats
DOBBIN, Stuart – Scottish National Party (SNP)
GOOCH, Carrie – Scottish National Party (SNP)
HEATHCOTE, Kerry Elizabeth – Women's Equality Party
O'NEILL, Kayleigh – Scottish Green Party
Ward 5 - Inverleith
BANDEL, Jule – Scottish Green Party
HERRING, Stuart – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
HOLDEN, Phil – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
LAIRD, Tam – Scottish Libertarian Party
MCNAMARA, Stephen
MITCHELL, Max – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
MUNRO-BRIAN, Mhairi – Labour and Co-operative Party
NICOLSON, Vicky – Scottish National Party (SNP)
OSLER, Hal – Scottish Liberal Democrats
WOOD, Malcolm Alexander – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 6 - Corstorphine/ Murrayfield
BEAL, Alan Christopher – Scottish Liberal Democrats
COLVILLE, Norman David – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
DAVIDSON, Euan Robert – Scottish Liberal Democrats
FINDLAY, Hugh – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
HUGHES, Connal – Scottish Green Party
PARKER, Richard – Scottish Labour Party
ROSS, Frank – Scottish National Party (SNP)
Ward 7 - Sighthill/ Gorgie
DIXON, Denis – Scottish National Party (SNP)
FULLERTON, Catherine – Scottish National Party (SNP)
GRACZYK, Ashley – Independent
HEAP, Dan – Scottish Green Party
HENRY, David – Alba Party for independence
HOOLEY, Mark – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
MCKENZIE, Ross – Scottish Labour Party
SCOBIE, Devin – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 8 - Colinton/ Fairmilehead
ARTHUR, Scott – Scottish Labour Party
BIAGI, Marco – Scottish National Party (SNP)
CUTHBERT, Neil – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
LUCAS, Richard Crewe – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
MCCABE, Helen – Scottish Green Party
RUST, Jason – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
SPENCE, Louise Watson – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 9 - Fountainbridge/ Craiglockhart
COWDY, Christopher – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore – Scottish Liberal Democrats
KEY, David – Scottish National Party (SNP)
MASSON, Gregor – Scottish Libertarian Party
MCHANEY, Megan – Scottish Green Party
RAMSAY, Fraser Kenneth – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
WALKER, Val – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ward 10 - Morningside
CLYDE, Mairianna – Scottish National Party (SNP)
GUNN BARRETT, Leah – Alba Party for independence
MUNRO, Marie-Clair – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
PARKER, Ben – Scottish Green Party
ROSS, Neil John – Scottish Liberal Democrats
SIDOR, Peter – Scottish Libertarian Party
WATT, Mandy Helen – Scottish Labour Party
Ward 11 - City Centre
BOB, Bonnie Prince – Independent
CARSON, Pete – Independent
FOXALL, Andy – Scottish Liberal Democrats
GRAHAM, Margaret Arma – Labour and Co-operative Party
ILLINGWORTH, Kevin – Independent
MCFARLANE, Finlay – Scottish National Party (SNP)
MILLER, Claire – Scottish Green Party
MOWAT, Jo – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
MWIKI, Marianne – Scottish National Party (SNP)
PAKPAHAN-CAMPBELL, Maria – Independent
PENMAN, Paul R. – Independent
ROWAN, Norrie – Independent
SHAW, Kevan – Alba Party for independence
Ward 12 - Leith Walk
CALDWELL, Jack – Scottish Liberal Democrats
DALGLEISH, James – Labour and Co-operative Party
DEEPNARAIN, Niel – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
FOMBO, Bonus – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
JACOBSEN, David Don – Socialist Labour Party
MCNEESE-MECHAN, Amy – Scottish National Party (SNP)
MUNN, Rob – Scottish National Party (SNP)
PULLMAN, Jon – Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
RAE, Susan – Scottish Green Party
RENTON, David – Women's Equality Party
SHILLCOCK, Richard Charles – Communist Party of Britain
SMITH, Joe – Alba Party for independence
Ward 13 - Leith
BOOTH, Chas – Scottish Green Party
FACCENDA, Katrina – Scottish Labour Party
ISSERI, Jacqueline Mary – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
MACKENZIE, Andy – Independent
MCGLYNN, Euan – Alba Party for independence
MCVEY, Adam – Scottish National Party (SNP)
PERCHARD, Teresa – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
REA, Robin Thomas – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 14 - Craigentinny/ Duddingston
ASTON, Danny – Scottish National Party (SNP)
BROWN, Shelly-Ann – Scottish National Party (SNP)
FORD, Elaine Ruth – Scottish Liberal Democrats
GRIFFITHS, Joan – Labour and Co-operative Party
STANIFORTH, Alex – Scottish Green Party
WHYTE, Iain – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 15 - Southside/ Newington
BURGESS, Steve – Scottish Green Party
FLANNERY, Pauline – Scottish Liberal Democrats
KUMAR, Simita – Scottish National Party (SNP)
POGSON, Tim – Labour and Co-operative Party
ROSE, Cameron – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 16 - Liberton/ Gilmerton
CAMERON, Lezley Marion – Labour and Co-operative Party
CHRISTIE, James Demare – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
DOGGART, Philip – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
FOX, Colin – Scottish Socialist Party
MACINNES, Lesley – Scottish National Party (SNP)
MATTOS COELHO, Martha – Scottish National Party (SNP)
MEASOM, Ishrat – Labour and Co-operative Party
MERON, Abu – Alba Party for independence
NICHOL, John – Scottish Green Party
PLANCHE, Madeleine Rani Frances – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 17 - Portobello/ Craigmillar
CAMPBELL, Kate – Scottish National Party (SNP)
JONES, Tim – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
MCDONALD, Andrew – Independent
MEAGHER, Jane Elizabeth – Labour and Co-operative Party
MUMFORD, Alys – Scottish Green Party
PUGH, Heather – Labour and Co-operative Party
REILLY, Jill – Scottish Liberal Democrats
SHEDDEN, Simon Clark – Scottish National Party (SNP)
TODD, Anne – Alba Party for independence