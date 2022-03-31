Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

There are a total of 63 seats to be filled, with 17 wards across the city each electing three or four councillors.

The SNP is fielding 25 candidates, the Liberal Democrats have 22, the Conservatives 20, Labour 19 and the Greens 17.

There are 11 candidates from the Scottish Family Party, the Alba party is standing seven and the Scottish Libertarian Party five.

And there is a range of smaller parties and independents contesting the election too.

City Centre ward has the biggest number of candidates at 13, followed by Leith Walk with 12, while Southside/Newington has just five.

Council chief executive and returning officer Andrew Kerr said: "If you haven't yet registered to vote in these local government elections, it's not too late. The deadline for registration is midnight on April 18.

"Remember, due to changes to polling places to ensure we keep as many schools open as possible, you might have a different polling place this time. Check your polling card carefully or use the online tool to find out where to vote on May 5."

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Ward 1 - Almond

BAILLIE, Annemarie – Workers Party of Britain

BROUGH, Andrew – Scottish Green Party

GEDDES, Stewart – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

HESSLER, Fred – Scottish Labour Party

HILL, James – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

LANG, Kevin – Scottish Liberal Democrats

WORK, Norrie – Scottish National Party (SNP)

YOUNG, Louise – Scottish Liberal Democrats

YOUNIE, Lewis James – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 2 - Pentland Hills

BRUCE , Graeme – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

CHAPPELL, Michael William – Scottish Liberal Democrats

FETTES, Richard – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

GARDINER, Neil Thomas – Scottish National Party (SNP)

GILCHRIST, Emma – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

GLASGOW, Fiona – Scottish National Party (SNP)

JENKINSON, Stephen Philip – Scottish Labour Party

MULLER, Ross – Scottish Green Party

ROWLANDS, Louis – Scottish Libertarian Party

Ward 3 - Drum Brae/ Gyle

ALDRIDGE, Robert Christopher – Scottish Liberal Democrats

BROWN, Mark – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

HYSLOP, Euan – Scottish National Party (SNP)

JOHNSTON, Eileen – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

OKORO, Nkechi – Labour and Co-operative Party

SCOTT, Anne – Scottish Green Party

SMITH, Gary – Scottish Libertarian Party

THORNLEY, Edward John – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 4 - Forth

CAMPBELL, Jim – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

CAMPBELL, Linda Lenora – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

DAY, Cammy – Labour and Co-operative Party

DIJKSTRA-DOWNIE, Sanne – Scottish Liberal Democrats

DOBBIN, Stuart – Scottish National Party (SNP)

GOOCH, Carrie – Scottish National Party (SNP)

HEATHCOTE, Kerry Elizabeth – Women's Equality Party

O'NEILL, Kayleigh – Scottish Green Party

Ward 5 - Inverleith

BANDEL, Jule – Scottish Green Party

HERRING, Stuart – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

HOLDEN, Phil – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

LAIRD, Tam – Scottish Libertarian Party

MCNAMARA, Stephen

MITCHELL, Max – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

MUNRO-BRIAN, Mhairi – Labour and Co-operative Party

NICOLSON, Vicky – Scottish National Party (SNP)

OSLER, Hal – Scottish Liberal Democrats

WOOD, Malcolm Alexander – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 6 - Corstorphine/ Murrayfield

BEAL, Alan Christopher – Scottish Liberal Democrats

COLVILLE, Norman David – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

DAVIDSON, Euan Robert – Scottish Liberal Democrats

FINDLAY, Hugh – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

HUGHES, Connal – Scottish Green Party

PARKER, Richard – Scottish Labour Party

ROSS, Frank – Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ward 7 - Sighthill/ Gorgie

DIXON, Denis – Scottish National Party (SNP)

FULLERTON, Catherine – Scottish National Party (SNP)

GRACZYK, Ashley – Independent

HEAP, Dan – Scottish Green Party

HENRY, David – Alba Party for independence

HOOLEY, Mark – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

MCKENZIE, Ross – Scottish Labour Party

SCOBIE, Devin – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 8 - Colinton/ Fairmilehead

ARTHUR, Scott – Scottish Labour Party

BIAGI, Marco – Scottish National Party (SNP)

CUTHBERT, Neil – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

LUCAS, Richard Crewe – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

MCCABE, Helen – Scottish Green Party

RUST, Jason – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

SPENCE, Louise Watson – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 9 - Fountainbridge/ Craiglockhart

COWDY, Christopher – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore – Scottish Liberal Democrats

KEY, David – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MASSON, Gregor – Scottish Libertarian Party

MCHANEY, Megan – Scottish Green Party

RAMSAY, Fraser Kenneth – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

WALKER, Val – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ward 10 - Morningside

CLYDE, Mairianna – Scottish National Party (SNP)

GUNN BARRETT, Leah – Alba Party for independence

MUNRO, Marie-Clair – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

PARKER, Ben – Scottish Green Party

ROSS, Neil John – Scottish Liberal Democrats

SIDOR, Peter – Scottish Libertarian Party

WATT, Mandy Helen – Scottish Labour Party

Ward 11 - City Centre

BOB, Bonnie Prince – Independent

CARSON, Pete – Independent

FOXALL, Andy – Scottish Liberal Democrats

GRAHAM, Margaret Arma – Labour and Co-operative Party

ILLINGWORTH, Kevin – Independent

MCFARLANE, Finlay – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MILLER, Claire – Scottish Green Party

MOWAT, Jo – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

MWIKI, Marianne – Scottish National Party (SNP)

PAKPAHAN-CAMPBELL, Maria – Independent

PENMAN, Paul R. – Independent

ROWAN, Norrie – Independent

SHAW, Kevan – Alba Party for independence

Ward 12 - Leith Walk

CALDWELL, Jack – Scottish Liberal Democrats

DALGLEISH, James – Labour and Co-operative Party

DEEPNARAIN, Niel – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

FOMBO, Bonus – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

JACOBSEN, David Don – Socialist Labour Party

MCNEESE-MECHAN, Amy – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MUNN, Rob – Scottish National Party (SNP)

PULLMAN, Jon – Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative

RAE, Susan – Scottish Green Party

RENTON, David – Women's Equality Party

SHILLCOCK, Richard Charles – Communist Party of Britain

SMITH, Joe – Alba Party for independence

Ward 13 - Leith

BOOTH, Chas – Scottish Green Party

FACCENDA, Katrina – Scottish Labour Party

ISSERI, Jacqueline Mary – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

MACKENZIE, Andy – Independent

MCGLYNN, Euan – Alba Party for independence

MCVEY, Adam – Scottish National Party (SNP)

PERCHARD, Teresa – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

REA, Robin Thomas – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 14 - Craigentinny/ Duddingston

ASTON, Danny – Scottish National Party (SNP)

BROWN, Shelly-Ann – Scottish National Party (SNP)

FORD, Elaine Ruth – Scottish Liberal Democrats

GRIFFITHS, Joan – Labour and Co-operative Party

STANIFORTH, Alex – Scottish Green Party

WHYTE, Iain – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 15 - Southside/ Newington

BURGESS, Steve – Scottish Green Party

FLANNERY, Pauline – Scottish Liberal Democrats

KUMAR, Simita – Scottish National Party (SNP)

POGSON, Tim – Labour and Co-operative Party

ROSE, Cameron – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 16 - Liberton/ Gilmerton

CAMERON, Lezley Marion – Labour and Co-operative Party

CHRISTIE, James Demare – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

DOGGART, Philip – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

FOX, Colin – Scottish Socialist Party

MACINNES, Lesley – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MATTOS COELHO, Martha – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MEASOM, Ishrat – Labour and Co-operative Party

MERON, Abu – Alba Party for independence

NICHOL, John – Scottish Green Party

PLANCHE, Madeleine Rani Frances – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 17 - Portobello/ Craigmillar

CAMPBELL, Kate – Scottish National Party (SNP)

JONES, Tim – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

MCDONALD, Andrew – Independent

MEAGHER, Jane Elizabeth – Labour and Co-operative Party

MUMFORD, Alys – Scottish Green Party

PUGH, Heather – Labour and Co-operative Party

REILLY, Jill – Scottish Liberal Democrats

SHEDDEN, Simon Clark – Scottish National Party (SNP)

TODD, Anne – Alba Party for independence

