The Lib Dems are aiming for three councillors in Almond ward, which includes South Queensferry.

Lib Dem Kevin Lang won more than 42 per cent of first preferences in a ten-sided contest here last time, which meant there were enough surplus votes to get his sister and fellow Lib Dem candidate Louise Young elected too, ahead of Tory Graham Hutchison and the SNP’s Norrie Work.

Now the Lib Dems are aiming for a third seat with new candidate Lewis Younie, constituency assistant to Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton. They believe Mr Cole-Hamilton’s record vote at the Holyrood elections last year boosts their chances.

The ward stretches from Davidson's Mains, Cramond and Silverknowes to South Queensferry, Kirkliston and Newbridge.

Cllr Hutchison, first elected in 2017, announced in January he was standing down at the election, complaining of the “toxic atmosphere” at the council. The new Tory candidate is James Hill, a 51-year-old ex-serviceman now working for Openreach.

The SNP put up two candidates last time, but only Cllr Work – a councillor since 2007 – got in and he is the party’s only candidate this time.

Last time: Lib Dems 50.8 per cent; SNP 22.6 per cent; Conservatives 16.9 per cent; Labour 5.5 per cent; Greens 2.6 per cent.

Current councillors: Kevin Lang (Lib Dem), Louise Young (Lib Dem), Graham Hutchison (Con), Norrie Work (SNP).

Electorate: 27,359

Candidates:

BROUGH, Andrew – Scottish Green Party

GEDDES, Stewart – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

HESSLER, Fred – Scottish Labour Party

HILL, James – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

LANG, Kevin – Scottish Liberal Democrats

WORK, Norrie – Scottish National Party (SNP)

YOUNG, Louise – Scottish Liberal Democrats