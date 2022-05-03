Colinton Parish Church

Former city MSP and Scottish Government minister Marco Biagi is bidding to get elected to the council by winning a seat for the SNP in this ward where two of the three current councillors are Tories.

Conservative Jason Rust topped the poll last time with 33 per cent of first preferences, with Labour’s Scott Arthur and the incumbent SNP councillor Richard Lewis almost level pegging on just under 21 per cent each. But after transfers, Scott Arthur was elected and Richard Lewis lost out to second Tory candidate Phil Doggart by just 13 votes.

The Conservatives have always held two of the seats here, but such a close call last time has left the SNP with high hopes of taking one from them.

Cllr Doggart wants to be re-elected but has decided to switch wards this time and is standing in neighbouring Liberton/Gilmerton. The new second Tory candidate for Colinton/Fairmilehead is Neil Cuthbert, who runs his own PR company.

Cllr Rust can be fairly confident of re-election and Labour’s Cllr Arthur has had a high profile locally since being elected, which should help him get back.

For the third seat, Marco Biagi – who was MSP for Edinburgh Central, 2011-16, before standing down and minister for local government, 2014-16, has described the contest as “a choice between another Tory councillor or broadening their representation and having an SNP councillor as well”.

2107: Conservatives 49.8 per cent; SNP 20.7 per cent; Labour 20.6 per cent; Lib Dems 4.6 per cent; Greens 4.3 per cent.

Current councillors: Jason Rust (Con), Scott Arthur (Lab), Phil Doggart (Con)

Electorate: 19,382

Candidates

BIAGI, Marco – Scottish National Party (SNP)

CUTHBERT, Neil – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

LUCAS, Richard Crewe – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

MCCABE, Helen – Scottish Green Party

RUST, Jason – Scottish Conservative and Unionist